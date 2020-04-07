Odion Ighalo mentions two Manchester United heroes who made him fall in love with the club

Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole have established great cooperation at Old Trafford (photo: Getty)

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo revealed that he was the idol of Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke when he was younger.

The Nigerian finished his dream move to Old Trafford in January when he signed a shock loan agreement with the Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old scored brilliantly and United wants his loan to be permanent after Ighalo scored four goals in his first eight appearances.

The Ighalo movement was a dream come true because the Nigerian is a United fan all his life, and the striker revealed that he looked at the former partners of strikers Cole and Yorke.

Wielka wants to sign Ighalo permanently (photo: Getty)

“I’ve had many football heroes,” said Ighalo.

“When I started supporting Man United, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole were my heroes who were growing up – and some Nigerian players like Jay-Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu.

“They are great players, they were my heroes who grew up and watched them on TV.

“It’s a great privilege for me to play at Man United, where such great players as Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole played.”

Although the arrival of Bruno Fernandes had a greater impact on United’s play, Ighalo’s movement undoubtedly improved the mood of the fans.

Nigerians’ love for the club is no secret, and Ighalo admits the club is even bigger than he expected.

“When you see the club from outside, you don’t know how big it is,” said Ighalo.

“But when you’re inside, you know how big this club is.

“I am inspired by the club structure, I am inspired by the club management, I am inspired by the development of young players and how they change from the basics to the first team.

“I am inspired by many things at United. I’m really inspired and I’m looking forward to spending more time with the team. “

