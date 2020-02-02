Odion Ighalo says Manchester United is making a dream come true

Odion Ighalo says his dream came true when he came to Manchester United.

The Red Devils borrowed Boyhood United’s fan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua on the day of the transfer deadline last month.

Getty

Odion Ighalo has experience in the Premier League with Watford

The former Watford striker could make his debut for his new club when United travels to Chelsea on February 17.

Ighalo insists that he will make the most of his opportunity in Old Trafford.

He said to Sky Sports: “It is a dream come true because I dreamed of Manchester United as a child.

“But now it’s a reality. I can’t say much now until I start. It was crazy. Of course I am glad that I am in Manchester first of all.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, my agent and the coach who gave me the opportunity to be here.

Social media

A young Ighalo (left) in a Man United shirt

“I am happy to be here and to work with the team and to end this season very well. The plan is to relax today only because I have traveled very far from Shanghai to Manchester.

“Today is only quiet and tomorrow we will start working.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Ighalo’s professionalism.

He said: “Odion is an experienced player. He will offer us a different kind of center forward for the short period that he stays with us.

“A great boy and very professional, he will make the most of his time here.”