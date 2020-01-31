Odion Ighalo: Tottenham fails with late loan for Shanghai Shenhua striker

Tottenham failed with an offer to sign former Watford striker Odion Ighalo for six months.

The 30-year-old striker from Shanghai Shenhua is also strongly linked to a late move to Manchester United.

Getty – Contributor

Ighalo is eager to return to the Premier League

Both Spurs and United are determined to sign a striker before the transfer window closes at 11:00 p.m. on Friday evening.

Tottenham has been without the injured Harry Kane for at least three months while the Red Devils are looking for someone to replace Marcus Rashford who has been out for a similar amount of time.

Ighalo, the Nigerian international, is said to want to return to the Premier League.

TalkSPORT presenter Jim White announced that Spurs would sign the striker on a six-month loan agreement, but the move was rejected by the Chinese Super League club.

Ighalo could still move to England on the cut-off date though, as Manchester United is in talks to bring the striker to Old Trafford by the end of the season.

The Red Devils failed with a late attempt to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King.