Odisha becomes the first state to extend Covid-19 lock; sets April 30 as a new date – News from India

The locking of the Covid-19 in Odisha will be extended until April 30, Odyssey chief Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday after a state cabinet meeting. Odisha is the first state to close the lock before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s videoconference discussing the extension of the lock.

In a statement after the meeting, Patnaik said Odisha had also urged the Center to halt train and flight services to the state by April 30. Schools and educational facilities will remain closed until June 17, he said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Odisha has reported 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19 so far. One person has died in the country due to coronavirus.

On April 3, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation announced that it was creating a “protection zone”, a nearly rectangular area 1.5 km long and 800 meters wide centered on a residential complex, the epicenter of a local outbreak with 18 positive cases of coronavirus. On Twitter, the city municipal body posted a map with a black dotted line along the Cuttack-Puri busy road, which outlines an area that no one could enter or leave as long as restraining orders were contained.

Since Odisha reported his first death due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, when a 72-year-old retired civil servant died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, authorities have stepped up surveillance and testing. After Surya Nagar and Bomikhal, officials added Jadupur, Kapilaprasad, Sundarpada and finally Satya Nagar as the conatinent of the zone.

Ten villages in Kendrapara district, gram panchayat in Bhadrak district and a village in Jajpur district have also been declared protection zones.

