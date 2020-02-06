Of course, 4chan trolls were a factor in the Iowa Caucus disaster

As we have noted, there have been a lot of conspiracy theories about how things went so badly during the Iowa Caucuses, with false claims that DNC ​​members feared a Sanders victory or other liberal organizations somehow behind the remaining chaos. But NBC News reports that it was not other Democrats who tightened the cluster fuck on Monday night, but trolls from 4Chan, the worst place on the Internet.

Now, as we explained, the caucuses took place in over 1,600 counties across Iowa, and when the results were done, the district captains had to report the results to the state. This was supposed to be done via an app, but the app failed and the captains had to call the hotline … a hotline that was blocked by troll calls thanks to 4Chan.

According to NBC:

In a policy-related area of ​​the 4-channel side forum, the phone number of the Iowa Democratic Party was repeatedly posted, which was found by a simple Google search, both as screenshots and in plain text together with instructions.

The 4Chan trolls used this to clog the telephone lines and thus delay the reporting of the caucus results massively. And, of course, 4Chan users were happy to hear Trump supporters report that disrupted the reporting of the results: “Oh, what a pity that a bunch of misconduct would start plugging the lines,” one user said.

4Chan is an Internet haven for misogyny, hatred and general trolling, for those lucky enough not to know it, that has spawned some of the worst online trends and disorder in the past decade. They are best known for orchestrating the systematic harassment of female game developers and critics known as “gamergate”.

The fact that these horrible “people” are bothering the Iowa caucuses for fun and wanting to support Trump shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone familiar with 4Chan and the alt-right movement for which they were partly responsible. Many authors have drawn a direct line from GamerGate to Alt-Right to Trump. These are the same men who had ideas like “involuntary celibacy”. They are racist, angry, sexist, dissatisfied and radicalized.

The effects of this “prank” are not just inconveniences. It ignites the flames of fundamental mistrust of the institutions, and in this case the Democratic Party. The caucuses are stupid, but that makes things much worse. And that, like so many wedges, does incredible damage that right-wing and other enemy forces like Russia will degrade and manipulate. People like 4Chan users have already polluted and broken American democracy, only they pee on their grave.

Thanks to the chaos in Iowa, which was exacerbated by these idiots, but not only caused by them, DNC chairman Tom Perez has requested that the Iowa caucus results be reviewed (basically a recount). The results were inconsistent and confusing for many, and the mathematical formula used in the meetings gave the candidates an overwhelming number of delegates relative to the actual people who gathered for them.

Enough is enough. Given the problems encountered in implementing the delegate selection plan and to ensure public confidence in the results, I urge the Iowa Democratic Party to begin a review immediately.

– Tom Perez (@TomPerez), February 6, 2020

What can we do? Except for this recapture … not much. I think there is some good news: Iowa is only a state with few delegates, and we are in the primaries that at least consume votes. So we pray that things will go more smoothly in New Hampshire. Then again …

