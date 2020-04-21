O’Farrell, Mantel and Evaristo shortlisted for Women’s Fiction Prize

Irish author Maggie O’Farrell has been shortlisted for this year’s Women’s Prize for Fiction, as well as Booker Prize winner Bernardine Evaristo and Hilary Mantel, who has been shortlisted three times previously.

The shortlist is completed by two New York writers, Jenny Offill and Angie Cruz, and Natalie Haynes, who first became known as the first woman to be nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the Perrier Comedy Awards at Edinburgh in 2002.

The shortlist is also divided between historical fiction and novels today.

Hamnet of O’Farrell tells how the death of their son affects William Shakespeare and his wife Agnes; Mantel’s The Mirror & the Light concludes its epic and award-winning trilogy on Thomas Cromwell; and Haynes’ A Thousand Ships tells the Trojan War from a women’s perspective.

Evaristo’s Girl, Woman, Other is a multifaceted representation of the lives of British women of color; Dominicana by Cruz follows a young woman from the Dominican Republic to New York; and Offill’s Weather explores the extreme polarization of the United States.

Many will be disappointed that the actress Anne Enright and the daughter of Edna O’Brien, both on the long list, were not retained.

Women’s Award judges Scarlett Curtis, Viv Groskop, Martha Lane Fox (president), Melanie Eusebe, Paula Hawkins

Judges President Martha Lane Fox said, “We are all living in difficult, sad and complex times, so incredible stories offer hope, a breakout and a connection now more than ever. Choosing the shortlist was difficult – we went slowly and carefully and the passions were high – just as you would like in such a process. But we are all so proud of these books – all readers will find comfort if they choose one. “

The other judges are Scarlett Curtis, Melanie Eusebe, Viv Groskop and Paula Hawkins.

Now in its 25th year, the award, sponsored by Baileys, Fremantle and NatWest, celebrates the excellence, originality and accessibility in writing of women in English from around the world. It will be awarded to the best complete novel, written by a woman and published in the United Kingdom between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Any woman writing in English is eligible.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s shortlist readings have been postponed and will now take place at the Southbank Center on September 8. The awards ceremony and announcement of the winners have also been postponed and will take place on September 9.

About novels and shortlisted authors

Dominicana by Angie Cruz

Ana Cancion, 15, never dreamed of moving to America, as did the girls with whom she grew up in the Dominican countryside. But when Juan Ruiz offers and promises to take her to New York, she must say yes. It doesn’t matter that he is twice his age, that there is no love between them. Their marriage is an opportunity for all his close-knit family to immigrate. So, on New Years Day, 1965, Ana leaves everything she knows behind and becomes Ana Ruiz, a woman confined to a cold six-story building in Washington Heights. Lonely and miserable, Ana develops a reckless plan to escape. But at the bus station, she is stopped by César, Juan’s free-spirited young brother, who convinces her to stay.

As the Dominican Republic slips into political turmoil, Juan returns to protect his family’s property, leaving Caesar to take care of Ana. Suddenly Ana is free to take English lessons at a local church, lie on Coney Island beach, watch a movie at Radio City Music Hall, go dance with Caesar and imagine the possibility of a different life in America. When Juan returns, Ana must again decide between her heart and her duty to her family.

In a luminous and musical prose that reflects the energy of the city of New York, the Dominicana by Angie Cruz is an essential portrait of the experience of immigrants and the timeless story of a young woman finding her voice in the world.

Angie Cruz is the author of the novels Soledad and Let It Rain Coffee, finalist in 2007 of the IMPAC Dublin literary prize. She is the founder and editor-in-chief of Aster (ix), a literary and artistic journal, and associate professor of English at the University of Pittsburgh.

Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

It’s Great Britain because you’ve never read it.

It is Great Britain as we never said.

From Newcastle to Cornwall, from the birth of the twentieth century to the teens of the twenty-first, Girl, Woman, Other follows a cast of twelve characters on their personal journeys through this country and the past hundred years. They are each looking for something – a shared past, an unexpected future, a home, a place to fit in, a lover, a missed mother, a lost father, even just a touch of hope. . .

Bernardine Evaristo is the award-winning Anglo-Nigerian author of several fiction and poetry books that explore aspects of the African diaspora: past, present, real, imagined. Her novel Girl, Woman, Other won the Booker Prize in 2019. She won the Orange Prize Youth Panel in 2009 for her novel Blonde Roots. She is a professor of creative writing at Brunel University in London and vice-president of the Royal Society of Literature. As a literary inclusion activist, she has founded a number of successful initiatives, including the development agency Spread the Word Writer (1995-in progress); the Complete Works mentoring program for colored poets (2007-2017) and the Brunel International Prize for African Poetry (2012-ongoing). www.bevaristo.com

A Thousand Ships by Natalie Haynes

In A Thousand Ships, broadcaster and classicist Natalie Haynes tells the story of the Trojan War from an exclusively female perspective, for fans of Madeline Miller and Pat Barker.

It was never the story of a woman or two. It was the story of each of them. In the middle of the night, Creusa wakes up to find her beloved Troy engulfed in flames. Ten seemingly endless years of brutal conflict between the Greeks and the Trojans are over, and the Greeks are victorious. Over the next few hours, the only life she has ever known will turn to ashes.

The devastating consequences of the fall of Troy extend from Mount Olympus to Mount Ida, from the citadel of Troy to distant Greek islands, and across the oceans and the sky in between. It was the stories of the women involved in this legendary war and its terrible consequences, as well as the feud and the fatal decisions that started it all. . .

Strongly told from an exclusively female perspective, A Thousand Ships gives voice to women, girls and goddesses who have been silent for so long.

Natalie Haynes is a writer and broadcaster. She is the author of The Children of Jocasta and The Amber Fury, which was shortlisted for the Scottish Crime Book of the Year award, and a non-fiction book on ancient history, The Ancient Guide to Modern Life. She wrote and presented two series of the BBC Radio 4 show, Natalie Haynes Rises for the Classics. In 2015, she received the Classic Association award for her work in disseminating the classics to a wider audience.

The mirror and the light by Hilary Mantel

“If you can’t tell the truth in a beheading, when can you tell the truth?”

England, May 1536. Anne Boleyn is dead, beheaded in the space of a heartbeat by an engaged French executioner. While his remains are grouped into oblivion, Thomas Cromwell has lunch with the winners. Putney’s blacksmith’s son emerges from the spring bloodbath to continue his ascent to power and wealth, while his formidable master, Henry VIII, settles in for short-lived happiness with his third queen, before Jane don’t die by giving birth to the male heir he most wants. .

Cromwell is a man who can only count on his intelligence; he has no large family to support him, no private army. Despite rebellion at home, traitors plotting abroad and the threat of invasion straining Henry’s regime, Cromwell’s rugged imagination sees a new country in the mirror of the future. But can a nation or a person get rid of the past like a skin? Are the dead continually falling apart? What will you do, the Spanish ambassador asks Cromwell, when the king will turn against you, sooner or later, he will turn against everyone near him?

With The Mirror and the Light, Hilary Mantel ends the trilogy she started with Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies. It traces the last years of Thomas Cromwell, the boy from nowhere who climbs to the heights of power, offering a decisive portrait of the predator and the prey, of a fierce battle between the present and the past, between the royal will and the vision of an ordinary man: of a modern nation created by conflict, passion and courage.

Hilary Mantel is the author of 15 books, including A Place of Greater Safety, Beyond Black, the memoirs Giving up the Ghost and the collection of short stories The Assassination of Margaret Thatcher. His two most recent novels, Wolf Hall and his suite Bring up the Bodies, have both received the Man Booker Prize. She has been shortlisted three times for the Women’s Prize, Beyond Black, Wolf Hall and Bring up the Bodies.

Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell

Two extraordinary people. A love that brings them together. A loss that threatens to tear them apart.

One summer day in 1596, a young girl from Stratford-upon-Avon went to bed with a fever. Her twin brother Hamnet is looking for help everywhere. Why is no one at home?

Their mother, Agnes, is more than a kilometer away, in the garden where she grows medicinal herbs. Their father works in London. Neither parent knows that one of the children will not survive the week.

Hamnet is a novel inspired by the son of a famous playwright. It is the story of the bond between twins and a marriage pushed to the brink of grief. It is also the story of a kestrel and his mistress; microchip boarding a ship in Alexandria; and a glover’s son who flouts conventions in pursuit of the woman he loves. It is above all a tender and unforgettable reimagination of a boy whose life has been almost forgotten, but whose name was given to one of the most famous plays ever written.

Maggie O’Farrell is the author of the best-selling memoirs that I am, I am, I am and of eight novels: After You’d Gone, My Lover’s Lover, The Distance Between Us, which won a Somerset Maugham Award, The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox, The Hand that First Held Mine, which won the Costa Novel Award 2010, Instructions for a Heatwave, which was selected for the Costa Novel Award 2013, This Must Be The Place, which was selected for the Costa Novel Award 2016, and Hamnet. She lives in Edinburgh.

Weather by Jenny Offill

From the author of Dept. of Speculation, a dazzling and emotionless new novel about hope and despair, fear and comfort as it unfolds in these times of environmental and political turmoil.

Lizzie Benson has slipped into her job as a librarian without a traditional diploma. But that gives him a point of view from which to practice his other calling: like an unofficial shrink. For years, she supported her God-haunted mother and recovering addict brother. They have both stabilized for the moment, but then his former mentor, Sylvia Liller, makes a proposal. Sylvia has become famous for her prescient podcast, Hell and High Water, and wants to hire Lizzie to respond to the mail she receives: left-handers worried about climate change and right-handers worried about the decline of Western civilization.

As she delves into this polarized world, she begins to wonder what it means to continue tending to your own garden once you have seen the flames beyond its walls. When her brother becomes a father and Sylvia recluses, Lizzie is forced to recognize the limits of what she can do. But if she cannot save others, then what or who could save her?

Jenny Offill’s speculation department novel was shortlisted for the Folio Prize and the Dublin International Literary Prize. She is also the author of the novel Last Things and four children’s books. She lives in New York State with her family.