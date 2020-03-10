Ofcom rejects complaints of racism against doing Dave’s BRIT Awards

British broadcasting regulator Ofcom rejected the complaints of the public to the fact that the performance of Dave at the BRIT Awards 2020 was racist.

Together with a triumphant album of the year, the rapper also performed a new version of his song “Black”, including additional text, which was named prime minister Boris Johnson “real racist.” The record also affects the government to deal with fire in Grenfelskay tower.

Writing for the NME after the event, Jason Okunday said that in the performance of Dave “takes part in every racist country.” See extraordinary live performance below.

According to The Sun, Ofcom found that 257 of the 307 complaints about television shows with the award-winning touch Dave. Another 39 complaints were marching performance Stormzi “heavy head”, although the nature of these complaints do not understand.

Now Ofcom said that the show “is likely to be waiting for the majority of the audience from this well-established awards ceremony,” according to Clash.

The regulator added that “not uncommon artists to express personal political views during his performances.”

Last month (February 29) Dave has played what he said, it is “the only show in the UK until 2020,” the new London site Lafayette.

Hourly rapper played a secret show in a series of “Agenda” “Apple’s Musicians”, as he was joined by Mrs. Banks.

Lafayette, based in Kings Cross, – new company keyboardist Mumford and sons Ben Lavta. Officially it opened on March 4 with a show by Grouplove.

