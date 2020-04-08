Off-duty garda disarmed engineer billed with attacking spouse in south Dublin household, courtroom hears

An engineer was arrested for attacking his spouse at their south Dublin home right after an off-responsibility garda intervened and disarmed him, a courtroom has listened to.

Franck Lamour, 52, of Hen Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14, was billed with assault triggering hurt and output of a kitchen knife with a a few-inch blade throughout an incident at his residence on Tuesday.

The two costs can outcome in sentences of up to 5 yrs.

The French father-of-two appeared prior to Choose John Cheatle at Dublin District Court right now.

Detective Garda Alan Conlon objected to bail. It was alleged the defendant continuously struck the wounded party’s encounter leading to bruising to her deal with.

It was alleged he had had his hands about her throat which prompted bruising and limited her respiration

An off-duty garda was alerted, he stated.

The garda intervened and disarmed the accused and right after he allegedly uncovered him threatening the harm occasion with a knife in the kitchen of the residence, it was alleged.

Detective Garda Conlon said there may perhaps be more charges.

Threats had been produced to the lady who said she was in worry for her lifestyle.

Mr Lamour has lived in Eire considering the fact that November. He and his wife moved here right after she bought a task here.

Counsel for Mr Lamour stated his shopper was not working but had the resources to get substitute lodging in a hotel.

The defence argued that he could be granted bail with rigorous terms.

The detective garda agreed that the gentleman experienced never been in advance of the court in advance of and stated it appeared this was “result of deterioration in residing circumstances”.

Mr Lamour told the court docket that there had by no means been challenges in 25 a long time of relationship. He reported he recognized that he would have to obey bail ailments and stay away from his household deal with.

With the assist of an interpreter, he instructed Judge Cheatle he could stay in a resort.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court subsequent Wednesday.

The bond was set at €1,000, of which half must be lodged, with circumstances.

He will have to present gardaí with his alternative deal with and he has to stay out of the south side of Dublin. He also has to give gardaí with a make contact with cellphone number.

Authorized aid was granted.