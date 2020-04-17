Off-duty Lincolnshire firefighter dies in accident at marina

An off-responsibility Lincolnshire-Riverwoods firefighter died Thursday just after a Bobcat flipped upside down and trapped him in the h2o at Ben Watts Marina in Fox Lake.

Mark Amore, 46, was a McHenry resident, Fox Lake Law enforcement Main Jimmy Lee said.

















































Amore was a former lieutenant with the McHenry Township Fire Security District, where his father, Wayne, was the district’s very first whole-time main.

In a Facebook submit, McHenry Mayor Wayne Jett wrote Amore had a “heart of gold” and would mild up a home.

“The total of appreciate he had for his loved ones and mates was apparent,” Jett wrote. “You will be considerably missed by so many.”

In its individual Facebook put up, the Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Firefighters IAFF Area 4224 wrote there were no words and phrases to specific what the Amore family members and their fire loved ones are heading through.

“The sudden (reduction) of a man with so substantially everyday living and strength is outside of heartbreaking,” they wrote.

Amore, according to his Fb site, also worked as a major tools operator at Pirtano Development Co.

















































Battalion Chief Larry Van Hoorelbeke of the Fox Lake Fire Safety District mentioned his workforce was dispatched at 2:20 p.m. Thursday to Ben Watts Marina at 116 South Route 12 for a water rescue.

When crews arrived, they found a Bobcat upside down in the water, with Amore nevertheless inside the cage.

Lee stated Amore was working with the equipment to quality the parking whole lot and unfold gravel.

“He misjudged the edge of his sea wall and rolled into the h2o,” Lee claimed.

Divers from the fireplace security district pulled Amore out of the water. He was then taken to Northwestern McHenry Medical center, where by he succumbed to his injuries.















































