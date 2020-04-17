Off the News: Dillingham airline users get a break; Work from home and mental health

TOM SANDERS / PARADIS AIR HAWAII The state is pushing back in a year its plans to terminate its lease at Dillingham Airfield – giving airport tenants “a little delay” in looking at one business owner.

Dillingham Airfield users get a break

In today’s devastating economy, time can be precious. And that’s just what aviation operations at Dillingham Aviation received, as the state Department of Transportation delayed its lease termination one year, until June 30, 2021.

No one knows if Hawaii’s coronavirus shutdown will extend through April 30, and this will bring economic recovery. But landing strip users now have one more year to adapt, valuable time they didn’t have before.

Work from home and mental health

For most people working, “working from home” has long been a longing-for option. Now, many of them – lucky ones, still working – have what they wanted.

But studies have identified a down side to telework, besides technological struggles: intense strain of mental health. Not only the latest research from Keio University Japan but a known problem before the coronavirus crisis. Home invasion does not work is a concern.

Best to marvel at the positive and push away from the home office when the day is over.

