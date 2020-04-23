“Offensive” by the bankruptcy of McConnell’s state – Small partisanship

On Wednesday on CNN, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) criticized Senate Majority Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for saying states struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic should to file for bankruptcy instead of obtaining a federal bailout.

Cuomo said, “One of the dumbest statements of all time. Mitch McConnell, they’re talking about the recovery of the economy and then he says states should go bankrupt. How does that help the national economy? And then he says it’s a rescue in the blue states, which is a really offensive statement.What he’s saying is that blue states are the states that have the coronavirus problem.Why? Because the coronavirus problem is basically a density function, and urban areas have more density, and cities and towns are blue.They’re Democrats.Why should I rescue blue areas? I mean, it’s really offensive.You’re talking about a topic where you think can you get partisanship and neatness and now you’re talking about helping communities where people die and you say they’re blue states? No. The coronavirus attacks Republicans and attacks Democrats. Don’t ask anyone, you’re a Republican or you’re a Democrat. “

And he added: “Normally, in emergencies, Chris, it’s the moment you saw the federal government put politics aside. A state has a hurricane and the state had a flood, and they got federal funding because you didn’t play politics with that. McConnell is exactly the opposite, which is why I said that over time they should have insisted that state funding was in this bill and when they signed it. this bill, they passed this bill, which is for small businesses.They took care of the airlines and took care of all these industries.If you don’t do state and local governments, by the way, the police, the fire , teachers, schools.You won’t fund these areas and you won’t fund the states that are the governors doing all the reopening.I mean it’s so disgusting politically.How should I reopen if you want me to declare bankruptcy? I mean no has sense at no level ”.

