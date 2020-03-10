Offer: All of Flint and Tinder’s 10-Calendar year Sweats Are on Sale

Flint and Tinder has been making garments in the U.S. for a whilst. Now’s the time to try ’em your self.

What if we informed you one particular of our favourite zip-up hoodies is around $100? It’s a very little higher, we’ll grant you. But what if we informed you it’s also designed in the U.S., confirmed for a decade and at present on sale for substantially much less? That’s the circumstance with Flint and Tinder’s 10-Year Hoodie, as properly as the brand’s entire 10-Yr collection of pullovers, sweatshirts and sweatpants.

You’re probably common with Flint and Tinder as one particular of Huckberry’s in-property makes, but if you have under no circumstances picked up a pair of 10-Yr sweats, now’s the time. Discount rates include things like $20 off the pullover hoodie built with Mississippi Delta cotton, $25 off the French terry hoodie, $23 off the common crewneck and $20 off sweatpants to round out your in good shape. Oh, and they are accessible in loads of colours and measurements, far too.

And when we say they are guaranteed for a ten years, we’re speaking about the brand’s “10-Calendar year Guarantee” which you will see on every solution web site. Mainly, if any of these clothes tear, mail it again and they’ll repair service it. Certain however?

