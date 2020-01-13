Offer: At Todd Snyder you get 30% discount on special offers

Loading...

There is no sale like a Todd Snyder sale, and it’s even better now with an additional 30% off and new styles to choose from. The selection is anything but slim, with many options from the Todd brand of the same name, as well as some items from New Balance and John Smedley, among others. The deeper you go into sales, the more summer it gets. However, if you are looking for winter-friendly clothing, the first pages are also littered with cashmere and wool sweaters, corduroy pants and flannels. Just be sure to apply code BIG30 at checkout.

Houndstooth alpaca crew in brown

Todd Snyder and Champion Reverse Weave Crew in Deep Burgundy

Narrow-cut Italian 5-pocket copper stretch cable

New Balance 997H Eclipse

Long-sleeved Italian Merino Argyle Polo

Note: If you shop using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.