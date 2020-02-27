offer:-this-retro-north-confront-vest-is-30%-off

It truly is like a jacket, but with out the sleeves

When it comes to outerwear, the vest is mostly underrated and forgotten. But why? When you assume about it, it is an excellent piece of apparel for transitional weather — a jacket with no the sleeves! And if you happen to be sporting, say, a actually interesting prolonged-sleeve t-shirt with some graphics on the sleeve, the vest will permit you the option to show them off and keep warm.

If you are on the lookout to embark on your vest journey, search no further more than The North Face’s Nuptse 1996 Packable Quilted Down Vest, now 30% off at Nordstrom. This specific vest will come in a enjoyment 90s inspired colorway and design and style. Of system, it remaining from The North Facial area, it attributes an particularly tough and water-repellant shell, so if you do occur to participate in any outdoorsy functions, it’ll capably endure the factors. Or, you could just don it in your day-to-working day, ’cause why not?

