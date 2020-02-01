Offer: Up to 65% discount on cast iron and knives at Sur La Table

For the established and up-and-coming chefs among you, you will be pleased to learn that a range of cast iron goods and knives are up to 65% cheaper at Sur la Table.

My cooking skills are pretty limited (since I only really know how to use a toaster), but I’ve seen enough chopped to know that cast iron and knives are two pretty important facets in the kitchen – knives are for cutting and pouring von Eisen I am also aware that the crème de la crème made from knives and cast iron is more expensive (in this case, expensive is better). All of this to say that even a novice kitchen keeper like me knows this sale is remarkable.

And even if your cooking experience is limited, with this sale you can stimulate your first foray into the kitchen with brands such as Le Creuset and Staub.

Global 4-piece knife set

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Skillet, 10.25 ″

Staub Pure Grill, 10.5 “

Gemini J.A. Henckels Pro Santoku Knife, 5 1/2 “

Rösle cheese knives, set of 3

Note: If you buy using the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small portion of the profit.