Offering virtual experiences to fans at the Pop Culture Convention

For the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic, some comics' shortcomings have been virtualized. So we are investigating how successful they are and whether this movement can shape the future of the industry.

In COVID-19 some pop culture conventions have virtually disappeared

CyberCon provided 56 hours of virtual programming including live video

We held online cosplay competition

The MegaCon was supposed to happen last weekend, but the pandemic has postponed it until June this year. So instead, it was 56 hours. CyberCon.

“There are no restrictions on who can see you,” says Chris Chambersell, the organizer of The Legend of the Traveling Tardis Radio Show and participating in CyberCon’s live video. Only the person hosting the panel will occasionally ask one or two questions. “

CyberCon tells it in Spectrum News 13 Facebook page Since it was opened through the live cybercon event, we have won more than 3,700 likes. They say the fact that a page with a lot of such “likes” could register 135,000 Facebook users is a huge problem for them.

CyberCon has seen more than 60,000 live video views, according to a spokeswoman.

Due to the occurrence of CyberCon, COVID-19 does not bring the disadvantages of comics to the coma caused by the virus. However, Basel says that the drawback of all-virtual is when comparing interactions that might have taken place in physical space.

“You’re with your friends, you’re interacting, you’re hugging, you’re taking selfies. Unfortunately, it’s difficult in a virtual world.”

I called the Dean of UCF Rosen Hospitality Management University. Dr. Youcheng Wang says the disadvantages of virtual comics may be good in terms of efficiency. However, he said, “it would not be ideal or desirable for the destination of the conference.”

“Orlando is one of the largest conference destinations in the world, and I think many conventions and conferences will need to be rescheduled, postponed, or canceled altogether, because of its impact,” Wang said. It was. Nearly 400 million dollars. “

Here’s another number to throw away: $ 2,535. CyberCon says that this is the amount of money people have donated to CDP’s COVID-19 compliant fund during live CDP.

