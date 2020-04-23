Offers: Gazelle’s revamped promotion includes iPhones from $ 93.60 and an Apple Device Trade-In bonus.

Gazelle today launched sales of a new spring cleaner that will offer up to 15% to 10% of MacBooks in its refurbished store for selected iPhones. During this event, you can receive an additional 10% trade credit for all Apple products worth more than $ 125.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate of Gazelle. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we can get a small amount to help keep the site running.

Starting with already purchased, refurbished iPhones, many models can be purchased at a discount. It starts with the iPhone 6s $ 93.60 for the 16GB model, in good condition, on cellular media.

Following the promotions for the iPhone 6s, you’ll find discounts on iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X and iPhone XR, up to 15% off the refurbished prices. Other solid stores include a 32GB iPhone 7 version $ 179.10 and 64GB iPhone 8 version $ 278.10.

All of Gazelle’s refurbished smartphones go through a 30-point verification process, ensuring that all devices are fully functional. Gazelle also supports a 30-day return on refurbished products.

If you want to trade in Apple products, you can get an additional 10 percent bonus on trading in Gazelle. The asset must be valued at a minimum of $ 125 and this offer runs through April 27th.

Stick to our best deals on Apple products and related accessories with the best discounts available this week.

