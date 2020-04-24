Office bosses about the possibility of reviving the show

Roseanne, Will & Grace, Murphy Brown and even Parks and Recreation (with a unique new script to raise money and enthusiasm during the coronavirus crisis) have all come back to life with varying degrees of success. Could the Office be far behind?

Rumors of a NBC comedy may make a comeback with a mix of new and old cast, but the show never came true. It said The Office, which ran for nine seasons from 2005-2013, was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix. A lot of money was raised to get it for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, Peacock. Could it be that the new version also enters the new platform? Greg Daniels made an appearance for American television and told The Hollywood Reporter that he felt like the show and that the stories of the characters had a solid ending.

“I love doing The Office more than anything. And if we’re going to visit it, I want to do it. But I’m doing these two shows now, so in the near future I’ll definitely do it. I think when all these rumors start to pop in around when they revived Will & Grace. I think people thought the Office reboot would be that way, bringing the whole cast back together and continuing where we left off, “Daniels said.

“I came back for the show in season nine after discussing it with the main cast and part of our idea was, we were going to finish it. We were going to write the finals and the finals, so a lot of the characters left the office. everybody was there. There was something that felt like we were really putting together a storyline, we weren’t letting it hang. I don’t think we might have to go back to reclaim each character, they all did all these interesting things,

Will the audience accept and iterate The Office without Jim and Pam getting incentives? John Krasinski has introduced the idea of ​​a once-in-a-lifetime meet in the past.

“I don’t think people’s hopes of getting back in the saddle and doing more episodes of the same show would be realistic. But, I don’t know. People seem to be in the show. give them what they want. I don’t know, “Daniels said.

