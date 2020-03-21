Officer-associated taking pictures in Mojave leaves 1 gentleman useless

MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) –– An officer-concerned capturing kills a person in Mojave right after an altercation Saturday morning.

At roughly 11:36 a.m., the Kern County Sheriff’s Office environment deputies had been dispatched to a report of a man refusing to depart the Loved ones Dollar in the 2300 block of Highway 58.

According to KSCO, deputies arrived and contacted the man. During the interaction, the topic became combative and a actual physical altercation took location among the gentleman and responding deputies.

An officer-associated shooting ensued.

Deputies said they and responding paramedics carried out lifestyle-saving actions, but the person was pronounced useless at the scene.

As for deputies, they sustained non-lifestyle threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

Everyone with information is asked to contact (661) 861-3110 or the Mystery Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040.

