officer-hurt,-suspect-useless-soon-after-altercation-leads-to-law-enforcement-taking-pictures-in-garden-grove

Backyard GROVE, Calif. (KABC) — An officer was rushed to a medical center and a person is lifeless just after a law enforcement capturing in Back garden Grove early Wednesday early morning, law enforcement stated.

The taking pictures occurred in the 13500 block of Harbor Boulevard at about one: 25 a.m. immediately after law enforcement responded to a traffic collision.

When law enforcement tried to call one particular of the persons associated in the crash, an altercation ensued involving the officer and the suspect, according to a information release from the Yard Grove Police Office.

The altercation led to the officer-concerned capturing.

The suspect later on died soon after he and the officer had been transported to neighborhood hospitals. The officer’s accidents were described as not lifetime-threatening.

It was not clear if the suspect was in possession of a weapon.