Officer says retiree beatings are justified

A Victoria police officer said he really felt like he had been subjected to “police suicide” when he repeatedly hit a disabled pensioner with a truncheon and was upside down during a social checkup.

Retiree John from Preston was sprayed with six police officers during the ordeal after failing to return messages from a counselor while taking opioid medication.

Chief Police Officer John Edney is one of three officers who filed charges in September 2017.

He defended himself against beating the man on the leg and kicking his head six times with an extendable truncheon while his colleagues held back the pensioner.

“I believed that it was a real suicide scenario for police officers,” he said today at a contested hearing before the Magistrates Court in Heidelberg.

Sen. Const. Edney said he thinks John may be armed and is a threat to the police.

The video footage played in court shows how John responds to a knock by Senator Const. Edney stood at his front door, urging to be left alone.

“I don’t want to talk,” he shouts.

Msgstr “Get off my f —— property.

“If you have the crowbar, you have to shoot me.

“I’ve been macedated before and nothing has happened.”

Sen. Const. Edney said his fear had increased and he thought John was a real threat.

“One reason to enter his home was to look for weapons,” he told Diana Manova.

“I thought he was armed.”

The officials dragged and held the retiree while Senator Const. Edney hit John’s calf six times with his truncheon and put his foot on the head.

He said the pressure on his foot was “minimal, not much more”.

Both steps were justified because he was concerned that John could “bite and spit at the police,” he said.

When asked whether he deemed his actions appropriate that day, he replied: “Yes”.

Senior Constable Brad McLeod and Senior Constable Florian Hilgart are also charged with the attack.

