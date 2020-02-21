[officers:-florida-panthers-struck-and-killed-by-vehicles]

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has died soon after remaining struck by a vehicle.

Wildlife officials say it is the fourth panther demise attributed to lethal collisions, out of five complete deaths this 12 months.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Fee says the continues to be of the one-year-previous feminine panther were being discovered Tuesday in Collier County on a rural street northwest of Immokalee.

Florida panthers at the time roamed the complete Southeast, but now their habitat largely is confined to a little region of Florida alongside the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers continue being in the wild.

Latest Stories: