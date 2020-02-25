officers:-german-person-drove-into-carnival-group-‘to-kill’

BERLIN – A German male who drove his car or truck into a crowd celebrating Carnival, injuring dozens of folks which includes several small children, is remaining investigated on suspicion of tried murder, prosecutors explained Tuesday.

The 29-yr-outdated guy, who experienced major head accidents in the crash, lived in the central German town of Volkmarsen, the place the incident took area Monday.

Authorities stated 61 persons had been injured when the gentleman plowed into a crowd looking at the classic “Rose Monday” procession, such as 20 young children. Those hurt ranged in age from 2 to 85. By Tuesday, 35 remained hospitalized, some with daily life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutors said they were being nonetheless investigating the driver’s motive, but alleged he drove his car “into a big group of men and women with the intention to destroy.” A courtroom authorized the Frankfurt prosecutors’ request to detain the suspect for the length of the investigation.

The silver Mercedes station wagon the male drove was registered to him, police spokesman Henning Hinn said.

The crash in Volkmarsen, a city of about seven,000 near Kassel, about 280 km (175 miles) southwest of Berlin, came at the peak of Germany’s celebration of Carnival, with the biggest parades in Cologne, Duesseldorf and Mainz.

All other Carnival parades in the central state of Hesse were being finished Monday as a precaution. Processions resumed Tuesday amid a heightened law enforcement presence.