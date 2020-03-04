officers-id-18-tornado-victims-killed-in-putnam,-some-as-youthful-as-a-few-many-years-previous

Sandy Mazza, Nashville Tennessean Published nine: 39 a.m. CT March four, 2020 | Up-to-date 12: 53 p.m. CT March four, 2020

Eighteen tornado victims in the Cookeville location have been named Wednesday by rescue officials.

Stephanie Fields, a lady in her 30s, was the very last to be identified Wednesday early morning.

4 families missing a number of users, including Josh and Erin Kimberlin and their youthful son Sawyer. Their house was destroyed in Cookeville, according to a friend’s Facebook article.

“Josh, Erin, and Sawyer are all in heaven collectively. We’re devastated with this information,” close friend Lauren Pitts wrote, incorporating that relatives customers searched for them for hours. “They had been a gorgeous family members. Continue to pray for their shed and consolation for spouse and children remaining behind.”

Terry Curtis and his daughter Dawson also died in the disaster. Curtis ran a nearby small business, Curtis Septic.

Hattie Collins, the youthful daughter of Collegeside Church of Christ youth minister Matt Collins, also died.

“Hattie Collins, the 4-calendar year-aged daughter of Matt and Macy passed from this entire world currently into the loving arms of Jesus,” a post states on the church web page. “Be sure to continue on to maintain this family members and all of the many others influenced by this tragedy in your prayers.”

Putnam County twister victims

All those discovered are:

Stephanie Fields: 30’s female

30’s female Jessica Clark: 30’s feminine

30’s feminine Amanda Cole: 34 yr old feminine

34 yr old feminine Hattie Collins: 3 to four 12 months previous female

3 to four 12 months previous female Dawson Curtis: 6 to 7 12 months old female

6 to 7 12 months old female Terry Curtis: 54 year outdated male

54 year outdated male Joshua Kimberlin: male in his 30s

male in his 30s Sawyer Kimberlin: 2 to three calendar year previous male

2 to three calendar year previous male Erin Kimberlin: female in her 30s

female in her 30s Todd Koehler: male in his 50s

male in his 50s Sue Koehler: woman in her 50s

woman in her 50s Patricia Lane: 67 calendar year aged female

67 calendar year aged female Leisha Littenberry: 28 year old female

28 year old female Harlan Marsh: 4 to 5 year old male

4 to 5 year old male Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick: 12 to 13 year old female

12 to 13 year old female Keith Selby: male

male Cathy Selby: female

female Jamie Smith: 30 to 35 yr old female

How to help

To donate blood, check out Blood Assurance, 155 W Broad St. or the Cookeville Regional Professional medical Centre, one Clinical Center Blvd., equally in Cookeville.

Individuals trying to get to volunteer should coordinate with the rescue workforce by emailing [email protected] The account is averaging seven e-mail per moment so responses are delayed, officials mentioned Wednesday.

Economical donations to the victims’ households can be made immediately to the Cookeville Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund at Financial institution of Putnam County locations.

To report a missing or identified man or woman, call 931-646-4636.

To donate materials this kind of as drinking water, diapers, clothing and nonperishable food items call 931-526-8015.

To deliver meals for rescue personnel, call 615-585-6341.

