officers-id-seventeen-of-eighteen-tornado-victims-killed-in-putnam,-some-as-youthful-as-three-many-years-previous

Sandy Mazza, Nashville Tennessean Posted 9: 39 a.m. CT March four, 2020 | Up to date 11: 19 a.m. CT March 4, 2020

Shut

Autoplay Clearly show Thumbnails Clearly show Captions Past SlideNext Slide

Eighteen tornado victims in the Cookeville location were named Wednesday by rescue officers.

Stephanie Fields, a lady in her 30s, was the past to be identified Wednesday early morning.

4 households lost numerous members, including Josh and Erin Kimberlin and their youthful son Sawyer. Their house was destroyed in Cookeville, in accordance to a friend’s Facebook submit.

“Josh, Erin, and Sawyer are all in heaven with each other. We’re devastated with this information,” good friend Lauren Pitts wrote, including that spouse and children members searched for them for hrs. “They had been a wonderful household. Go on to pray for their shed and convenience for family still left driving.”

Far more: Rescue officers update listing of lacking in Putnam County tornado lookup

Terry Curtis and his daughter Dawson also died in the catastrophe. Curtis ran a nearby small business, Curtis Septic.

Hattie Collins, the younger daughter of Collegeside Church of Christ youth minister Matt Collins, also died.

“Hattie Collins, the 4-12 months-old daughter of Matt and Macy passed from this environment currently into the loving arms of Jesus,” a submit states on the church internet site. “Make sure you continue on to retain this loved ones and all of the others affected by this tragedy in your prayers.”

Additional: Search for Putnam County twister victims intensifies prior to rain rolls in

Much more: In Putnam County, tornado’s lethal devastation ‘literally unbelievable’

Those people discovered are:

Stephanie Fields – 30’s female

Jessica Clark – 30’s female

Amanda Cole – 34 calendar year previous female

Hattie Collins – 3 to four yr aged female

Dawson Curtis – six to 7 year outdated feminine

Terry Curtis – 54 12 months previous male

Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – two to three yr outdated male

Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s

Todd Koehler – male in his 50s

Sue Koehler – feminine in her 50s

Patricia Lane – 67 12 months aged feminine

Leisha Littenberry – 28 yr aged woman

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5 yr aged male

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13 year previous female

Keith Selby – male

Cathy Selby – female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35 calendar year aged female

Browse or Share this story: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/information/2020/03/04/putnam-county-cookeville-space-tornado-victims-determined/4951600002/