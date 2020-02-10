Officers seek public help to find a missing 10-year-old girl from Altadena – Up News Info Los Angeles – Up News Info

By
Paula Griffin
-
0
15
Officers seek public help to find a missing 10-year-old girl from Altadena - Up News Info Los Angeles - Up News Info

ALTADENA (CBSLA) – The Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County asks the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Lelani Collins, 10, was last seen in Altadena on Monday afternoon.

Lelani Collins was last seen leaving her group home in the 700 block of West Mountain View Street in Altadena on Monday, February 10 at around 12:45 PM.

% MINIFYHTML4bb7ee4354fd9d851373daef5455f93913 %% MINIFYHTML4bb7ee4354fd9d851373daef5455f93914%

She is described as a black black woman who measures 4 feet 4 inches and weighs 80 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

% MINIFYHTML4bb7ee4354fd9d851373daef5455f93915%
% MINIFYHTML4bb7ee4354fd9d851373daef5455f93916%

Lelani was last seen in a black jacket and pajamas.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Altadena station of the Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County at (626) 798-1131.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR