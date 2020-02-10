Officers seek public help to find a missing 10-year-old girl from Altadena – Up News Info Los Angeles – Up News Info

ALTADENA (CBSLA) – The Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County asks the public for help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Lelani Collins was last seen leaving her group home in the 700 block of West Mountain View Street in Altadena on Monday, February 10 at around 12:45 PM.

She is described as a black black woman who measures 4 feet 4 inches and weighs 80 pounds. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Lelani was last seen in a black jacket and pajamas.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Altadena station of the Sheriff’s Department of Los Angeles County at (626) 798-1131.