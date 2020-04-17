Officers skip office, university teachers, staff remains unpaid in Bihar

Thanks to the reckless access of senior officials at state universities, thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff working at various elective and associate colleges were not given the back pay, whose fund was released last month by the government.

Secretary-General of the Bihar Teachers Association of Bihar (FUSTAB) Dilip Choudhary, who is also a member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the ruling Janate Dal (United), said: “March pay and arrears as recommended. could pay off at various universities due to the prolonged absence of registers, financial advisers (FA) and finance officers (FO) from headquarters. “

“It’s ridiculous. Key university employees have been absent from their duties for weeks, though they have been released from prison,” Choudhary reportedly after seeking the intervention of the Chancellor’s office in the matter.

Citing the cases of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LMNU), Darbhanga and Kameshwar Singh Sanskrit University (KSSU), Darbhanga, Choudhary argued that salaries and arrears of more than 1,700 teaching staff of 43 constituting LMNU colleges and 70 KSSUs cannot be paid because FAs and FO had been out of the station for several weeks.

Teachers from Patliputra University, Patna; JP University, Chapra; Kunwar Singh University, Ara University and Purnia University were not paid salaries for March, nor are there any backlogs for improved pay structure due to the absence of important officials. Patna University, however, is the exception that paid wages and arrears for employees.

Purnia University Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Singh, who is also in charge of LMNU, said the FA and FO had sent reminders to come to the office and prepare bills for all staff to arrange arrears. “The salary amount for Purniya teaching and non-teaching staff and LMNU has not yet been announced by the government,” Singh added.

Kunwar Singh Vice-Chancellor Devi Prasad Tewari said that they were paying salaries to non-teaching staff from internal resources. “The wage arrears of the revised salary could not be paid due to the absence of some important officials. Teachers will receive their pay for March probably in the next few weeks as the government is likely to release the necessary funds soon,” Tewari added.

.