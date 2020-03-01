officers:-so-far,-the-virus-does-not-cause-changes-in-the-boston-marathon

BOSTON (AP) – This year's Boston Marathon is anticipated to continue on as planned amid global considerations about the new COVID-19 virus, according to marathon officers.

There are no current plans to terminate the April race, the Boston Athletic Affiliation mentioned in a statement on Saturday. Race officers did not say when or how they prepared to access a remaining determination.

But if the marathon proceeds, quite a few runners may possibly not even be permitted to take part due to the travel ban.

The Trump administration has briefly banned anybody touring to the U.S. UU. From China, which has 763 runners registered in the race. The ban was prolonged on Saturday to contain people today from Iran and urged Individuals not to vacation to locations of Italy and South Korea where the virus has been prevalent.

About a third of the 31,000 registered brokers are from outdoors the US. UU., The Boston Globe claimed.