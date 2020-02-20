[Official: Barca sign Martin Braithwaite]

Image by Excellent Activity Images/Getty Images

The Denmark global has sealed a shock transfer

Barcelona announced on Thursday that they have concluded the signing of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes.

The club have been authorized an emergency signing soon after accidents to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele and have produced the shock determination to go for Braithwaite.

@MartinBraith, the latest Barça participant!

Welcome! pic.twitter.com/nycwVPP3hb — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 20, 2020

Barca have paid his €18 million release clause and confirmed he has signed a agreement with the club that runs until eventually the summertime of 2024. He has a buyout clause of €300m.

“FC Barcelona have paid out the invest in out clause of the player Martin Braithwaite and consequently he is no for a longer period contractually tied to Club Deportivo Leganés. The price tag of the clause is 18 million euros. “The participant will signal a contract with the Club for the relaxation of the period and four extra right up until 30 June 2024 with the purchase out clause established at 300 million euros.” Supply | FC Barcelona

Braithwaite has 6 ambitions and two assists in La Liga this season and is only suitable to play in the league for Barcelona in 2019-20.

His arrival will improve Quique Setien’s attacking choices and will allow him the possibility of supplying Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ansu Fati some relaxation.

Welcome to Barcelona Martin Braithwaite!