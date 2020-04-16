Official propaganda claims that group sex is banned in Belgium

Contrary to what was said in the viral case, the Belgian health minister did not ban sex in the group during the closure of the coronavirus.

An earlier article, published on worldnewsdailyreport.com, said the Ministry of Health will encourage people to avoid having sex in public as the problem continues.

But anyone who looked at the site for a moment or two may have noticed that its site was “where the information doesn’t matter”.

The site is a fake news website – but that didn’t stop the story from spreading fast on the Internet.

The rumor claimed that the health ministry had banned ‘women exchanges’ on certain issues until the outbreak of the coronavirus.

To aggravate matters, the article was taken up by another site, caigaquiencaiga.net, The Huffington Post reports that the story spread quickly.

The satirical article quoted Belgian health minister Maggie De block as saying that the nation must stay away from corporate sex in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The exchange of women, thirty-thirty, fifty, one hundred or more is not allowed until the discharge is ordered.

“Belgium is the world of alcohol and sex clubs in Europe, if not the world,” the website quoted De block as saying.

“As a nation, we have to deal with this.”

The affidavit further stated that De block did not prohibit sex between two people, nor did he prohibit them from “masturbation, oral and oral sex, even sleeping with animals.”

The false statement went on to say: “The exchange of women, thirty-six, fifty, one hundred or more is not allowed until the problem is resolved.”

This site has a warning that all of its articles are fake ‘.

Belgians who do not want consensual sex may be encouraged to know that his writings were indeed fake.

The site does not claim that all of its articles are based. The warning on the back page states: “The World News Daily Report states that everyone has a responsibility to create their own writing and content.

“All the characters in this story – even the actual characters – are fictional and any similarity between them and every human being, alive, dead or unconscious, is a miracle.”