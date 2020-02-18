[Official RONNIE JAMES DIO Documentary Coming From BMG: Far more Facts Disclosed]

According to Variety, BMG will finance and executive produce the 1st-ever vocation-spanning documentary on famous weighty steel singer Ronnie James Dio. The film will be helmed by Don Argott and Demian Fenton (“Framing John DeLorean”, “Believer”, “Past Times Below”), produced by Don Argott and Sheena Joyce for nine.14 Photos, and govt developed by Wendy Dio, spouse and longtime manager of Ronnie James Dio, for Niji Productions and Kathy Rivkin Daum for BMG.

The as-but-untitled documentary will involve unusual archival footage and shots from Ronnie‘s own archives, together with clips featuring Dio‘s closest peers, friends and family.

Wendy Dio stated: “I am incredibly thrilled to be functioning with BMG on Ronnie‘s very long-awaited documentary. Ronnie beloved his supporters and I hope they will get pleasure from this excursion through Ronnie‘s everyday living.”

Kathy Rivkin Daum, executive producer, BMG, claimed: “We are extremely privileged to have the prospect to associate with artists to tell their tales on the big display screen. Dio, a larger-than-daily life rock hero, whose new music signifies so a lot to thousands and thousands of supporters globally, justifies almost nothing fewer. The tale at the rear of his enthusiasm, ambition, and the highs and lows of results, in the rock and metallic worlds, is some thing audiences have never witnessed just before and won’t shortly forget. We are honored to companion with Wendy on this unbelievable journey celebrating Ronnie‘s daily life and get the job done.”

Last 12 months, Wendy Dio instructed The Metallic Voice that the upcoming documentary will function interviews with “all the people close to Ronnie, folks that played with Ronnie or had been influenced by Ronnie and also his childhood a long time and heading all the way by means of his time with ELF, with RAINBOW, with BLACK SABBATH.” She went on to say that she experienced “so a lot footage — things that persons have in no way noticed. I’ve bought some Super 8 stuff. I located a total huge box of things — things from his childhood, stuff from the RAINBOW times, at the rear of-the-scenes things.

“A lot of these Tremendous 8s ended up at Ronnie‘s parents’ household, and when they passed absent, Ronnie and I went there and took a bunch of stuff — we located a bunch of Tremendous 8s — but we have not seemed at them yet, so we really don’t know what is on them,” she laughed. “Ideally some surprises…”

Wendy went on to say that she is hoping that the documentary will obtain a theatrical release before currently being made accessible on a variety of streaming platforms.

Questioned about the possibility of a Ronnie James Dio biopic observing the mild of working day at some place, Wendy explained to The Steel Voice: “No, I do not wanna do a biopic. No person could perform Ronnie, I really don’t feel. I will not assume so. I would like to do a uncomplicated documentary of Ronnie‘s lifetime, with loads of footage of Ronnie. I have got so a lot of interviews that Ronnie did and so a lot things that I’d definitely like to just keep it very, incredibly natural.”

Most effective regarded for his operate with BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW and DIO, Ronnie James Dio passed away of stomach cancer on Might 16, 2010 at the age of 67. A couple of months after his loss of life, MTV Publications declared options to release his memoir, which at the time was likely to be known as “Rainbow In The Dim: The Autobiography Of Ronnie James Dio”.

Wendy is currently operating with legendary rock journalist Mick Wall on the prolonged-awaited autobiography of the weighty metal master, which was 3-quarters penned ahead of the singer’s dying.

Dio was renowned through the environment as a person of the greatest and most influential vocalists in hefty metal record. The singer, who was recording and touring with BLACK SABBATH offshoot HEAVEN & HELL prior to his ailment, was diagnosed with abdomen most cancers in late 2009. He underwent chemotherapy and created what is now his last general public physical appearance in April 2010 at the Revolver Golden Gods Awards in Los Angeles.