[official-states-china’s-hubei-province-will-proceed-with-rigid-steps-to-curb-coronavirus]



A professional medical employee in protecting accommodate prepares traditional Chinese medication (TCM) for patients of the novel coronavirus with an intelligent dispensing equipment at a pharmacy of Wuhan Tongji Healthcare facility in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province, China March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

March 3, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – An official at Hubei’s wellbeing commission stated the province should proceed with the strictest steps in curbing the coronavirus, and ought to not rest.

Tu Yuanchao, talking at a everyday news briefing in Hubei on Tuesday, said the province will firmly prevent the rebound of the virus.

The possibility of new cases is not fully beneath command, and there are continue to uncertainties in containment, claimed Yang Yunyan, Hubei’s vice provincial governor, speaking at the similar celebration.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley Modifying by Alison Williams)