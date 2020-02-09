Officially, Iowa Buttigieg gives the largest number of delegates, closely followed by Sanders

IOWA (NBC) – The Iowa Democratic Party on Sunday allocated delegates based on the results of last week’s Iowa gatherings, with former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg receiving the largest number of delegates by Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The party announced it would award 14 delegates to Buttigieg and 12 delegates to Sanders based on the results of the race it had collected.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, will receive 8 delegates, while former Vice President Joe Biden will receive 6 and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., 1 delegate, the party said.

NBC News does not name a winner in the first national competition, and the NBC News Decision Desk is currently not assigning independent delegates.

These delegate assignments are based on the revised results of the caucus the party has collected.

Iowa Democratic Caucus results are not actual votes cast. The percentages that candidates have received, based on the estimated number of delegates that each candidate has gained through the Caucus process, are referred to as State Delegate Equivalents (SDEs).

Iowa sends 41 confirmed delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The allocation of these delegates is proportional to the SDE results.

The Iowa report totals were released by the Iowa Democratic Party in seizures and relapses in the last three days after the chaos over the caucuses on Monday evening. The results of the competition were delayed because, according to the organizer, there was a problem with a smartphone app. The Iowa Democratic Party said that problems reporting the caucus results were due in part to “coding issues” with the app that was being used for the first time.

According to a review by the NBC News Decision Desk, the results are rich in potential errors and inconsistencies that could affect the election result.

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee, Tom Perez, has called on the officials of the contracting states to redefine the vote on Monday after days of uncertainty and growing concern about “inconsistencies” found in the data.

A Recanvass is essentially a double check of the vote. Iowa officials would have to manually review the caucus worksheets and report forms to ensure that they were calculated and reported correctly.

Earlier on Friday, the IDP announced that it had extended the campaign deadline to request re-enrollment or recount by 1:00 p.m. Monday. ET. It was Friday at 1 p.m. ET.

The IDP also announced a Saturday at 1 p.m. Deadline for campaigns to submit “evidence of inconsistencies between reported data and results records for correction”.

