Officials: 15-year-old sports student killed in Florida shootout

February 2 (UPI) – Officials confirmed on Sunday that a 15-year-old athlete at a Florida high school was one of two people killed in a Saturday shooting outside a church.

A statement from the Broward County Public Schools said Terrence Jackson, a 10th-grade student at Deerfield High School, was shot after a funeral on Saturday.

“Terrence was a good student and a good athlete,” said Broward County Public Schools. “He was a valued member of the soccer team and student body and will be missed a lot by his teammates, friends and teachers.”

The police responded to the shots outside Victory City Church on Riviera Beach near West Palm Beach shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Jackson and Royce Freeman, 47, were pronounced dead at the scene, the Riviera Beach police said.

30-year-old Shanita Miller was also shot and taken to a local hospital where she was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

While the motive for the shootout is still under investigation, the police assume that it was the result of a dispute between relatives who attended the funeral of the deceased and the shooter.

“This shootout was not accidental,” the Riviera Beach police said in a press release. “The victims and the shooters were known to each other.”

Police initially reported that four people had been injured at the scene, but made it clear that, after further investigation, it became known that the fourth victim had been wounded in a separate, independent shootout.