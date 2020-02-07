Officials: 21 malnourished dogs rescued in Ontario ate tree branches to support themselves

ONTARIO, California (KTLA) – Authorities rescued 21 dogs of different breeds and sizes from an Ontario home where they were severely neglected in dire conditions, officials said on Wednesday.

Several neighbors complained that a smell from a house on block 3800 of Antelope Creek Drive could be smelled across the street, and they thought that several dogs lived there in inhuman conditions, the Inland Valley Humane Society and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Dit les animaux.

Ontario police have helped animal officials search the property, where they say they found the dogs extremely malnourished without food or clean water. The dogs have resorted to eating small branches of trees to support themselves, authorities said.

The owner confiscated all of the animals on the property, officials said.

The dogs are about 1 to 13 years old, and most of them seem to have a Labrador and spaniel heritage.

Veterinary staff examined each puppy to determine the immediate care needed. Once they have recovered from their “traumatic living conditions”, they will be put up for adoption, the aid society said.

Dogs are expected to require special care once adopted due to their history of neglect.