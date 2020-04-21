Officials: 7 virus cases related to in-person voting in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Director of Health said at least seven people with coronary artery disease could be identified for not participating in the April 7 elections, the first such cases after people voted despite concerns from the entire public. health risks.

The infections involve six voters and a poll worker in Milwaukee, where the difficulty of getting poll workers forced the city ready nearly 200 where votes go back to just five, and where voters – some in masks, some with no protection – they had to wait long. line for hours.

It is not certain that seven people were controlling the virus at the polls. Possible connections have been made because local health officials are asking newly infected people if they participated in the election.

“It means they were in the polls, which is a potential exposure, but (we) can’t say they definitely got it in the polls,” said Darren Rauch, the health officer / director for suburban Greenfield, and one of the health. officials who assist with coronavirus response in the Milwaukee area.

Milwaukee officials are still gathering information from about 70% of those who have tested positive since the election and expect to have a full report this week, city health commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said.

The election, which included a presidential primary as well as a state Supreme Court race and local office, took place following a legal feud between Democrats and Republicans. A day before the election, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered that he be delayed and moved to vote by mail, only to overturn when Republican legislative leaders won an appeal in the state Tory Supreme Court.

Thousands of Wisconsin voters stayed home, unwilling to risk their health and unable to count because they requested ballots by mail.

State health officials have warned of an expected rise in election infections. Secretary of State Andrea Palm said Monday that they had not shown up, but noted that the symptoms may not have surfaced yet.

Health officials say COVID-19 symptoms typically appear within two weeks of exposure to the virus, and today is the 14th day since the election. This means more voters and polling staff could come up with infections in the coming days.

Representatives for Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald – both Republicans – did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, it can lead to more serious illness or death. To date, 242 people have died in Wisconsin and more than 4,600 have tested positive.

Wisconsin’s elections have been a hotbed of debate as Democrats and Republicans clash with how to conduct coronavirus elections as the November presidential race approaches.

Democrats and voting rights groups have filed lawsuits to expand mail and absentee voting options, and push for an extra $ 2 billion to help states adjust their election systems. National Republicans are fighting those efforts, while President Donald Trump claims without evidence that the mail-in vote is vulnerable to fraud.

Wisconsin is a key state in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats and liberal groups intend to remind voters that Republicans insist on holding the April election despite the public health crisis. Contemporary Bridge 21st Century, a liberal super PAC, jumped on the report in election-related cases, accusing Trump of not taking responsibility for the victims.