Officials, activists say 2 Iraqi protesters were killed in the midst of new violence in Baghdad

Two protesters were killed and more than a dozen injured in central Baghdad on Friday in renewed violence between anti-government protesters and Iraqi security forces, activists and officials said. The deaths follow weeks of calmness.

The riot police fired tear gas and threw sound bombs to disperse crowds on the strategic Sinak bridge after protesters attempted to break through cement barriers that had previously been set up by security forces, causing the victims, according to activists, as well as medical and security officials.

Two demonstrators were killed and at least 20 wounded, three activists and a security officer said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with Iraqi government regulations.

Protesters demand radical reforms, new leadership and unexpected elections.

Friday’s violence breaks a period of rest after tensions between Tehran and Washington following an American drone attack that killed an Iranian general. Both countries showed signs of de-escalation after Iran took revenge by attacking two Iraqi bases that housed American troops without being deadly.

In an effort to refocus attention on the goals of the protest movement, anti-government protesters in the southern city of Nasiriyah gave the government a week deadline to take serious steps to implement changes. The deadline ends early next week.