Some local Georgian officials condemn President Brian Kemp’s shelter order, which boosted local efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Tybee Island, a small tourist-dependent coastal town near Savannah, Georgia, closed its beaches two weeks ago amid a growing pandemic. But the city’s decision abruptly overturned when Kemppe’s shelter order took effect and reopened the state’s beaches.

Kemppi’s mandate allows for exercise and social distance on the beach. The State Department of Natural Resources will ban coastal guests from using chairs, tents and umbrellas until April 13th.

Mayor Shirley Sessions called the decision a “reckless mandate” and added that the health of the city’s 3,100 residents, staff and visitors is now at risk.

“When the Pentagon ordered 100,000 body bags to store American corpses killed by the coronavirus, Gov. Brian Kemp ordered that Georgia’s beaches must be reopened and sentenced any decision-maker who refused to comply with these orders to be imprisoned and / or fined.” he said in a statement. “Tybee City Council is destroying the sudden directives and we do not support his decisions.”

Sessions sworn in three months ago, Tybee currently has no emergency medical services or bodyguards. He said the beach parking lots will remain closed and that he will pursue legal options to change Kemppi’s mandate.

Kemp responded on social media by saying that officers “do not report things when they patrol the beach and surrounding areas. The shore forces are mostly local and follow a social detachment order.”

According to the session, plywood signs and wooden barricades indicating that the beach is closed are likely to be taken down on Monday. He asked the audience to stay on the beach and encouraged people to take videos if they see people gathering too close to each other on the beach.

“We are in a very precarious situation,” he said.

Several other officials have criticized the governor’s decision in the local media. Allen Booker, county commissioner for Glynn County, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the decision is “stupid and crazy at the same time.”

“It attracts larger groups of people, young and old, to the beach, and facilitates the spread of the COVID-19 virus, leading to human death,” he told the point of sale.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson appeared on NBC Nightly News, saying the order “doesn’t count.”

“We are in the midst of a global pandemic and as we close schools we reopen beaches,” he said.

Kemp had previously opposed calls to issue a nationwide order to keep people at home. Health officials took his restrictions harder, but he criticized his explanation.

Kemp said he was taking a step because disease control and prevention centers had now “figured out that this virus is now transmitted before people see the signs.” Health officials have warned that people who do not look sick could spread the disease from the end of January.

As of Sunday, there were 6,742 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 219 deaths, according to the Georgia Ministry of Public Health.

