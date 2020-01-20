Officials discover time capsule hidden within the walls of the State Capitol building

Louisiana Capitol building

Photo: Visit Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – A decades-old time capsule that former Governor Huey Long buried in the walls of the Louisiana Capitol has been exposed.

The Senate says Long and architect Leon Weiss hid a copper box behind the cornerstone in the northwest corner of the Capitol building in 1931.

The box was found during research to restore the almost 90-year-old historical landmark.

The current architects of the building say that a planned construction would make access to the capsule impossible in the future, which is why the Senate officials decided to remove the time capsule.

However, the Senate says the box will remain sealed for the time being – until analyzed and a plan established where and how the time capsule and its contents should be displayed.

“This time capsule is another reminder of the building’s rich and interesting history,” said Senate President John A. Alario Jr.