Officials from the city of Melb called the cops on Hosier Lane for paint bombing

Officials from the City of Melbourne, including the Mayor Sally Capp, officially referred the paint bombing incident on legendary Hosier Lane to the police to find out who was behind the incident and why it happened in advance.

Previously, there was a picture of the bombing showing a group of men wearing masks that descended on the street art mecca and covered it almost entirely with paint. The group used fire extinguishers loaded with paint to spray over the walls of the alley while a small film team recorded their efforts.

The incident was filmed by viewers around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening and has since been shared on social media.

In a short media press conference this afternoon, Mayor Capp claimed the city had lodged a complaint with the Victoria Police, claiming the damage to the alley’s cobblestone streets was “significant”.

A group of vandals covered Hosier Lane with paint over the weekend.

This is unacceptable and is not in the spirit of Hosier Lane.

On social media, Capp went one step further and called the incident “vandalism”.

That afternoon, police officers were spotted leaving Culture Kings in the alley. Police officers also issued a statement confirming that an official investigation was underway.

The statement confirmed that “an incident with criminal damage” was under investigation and encouraged anyone who may have witnessed the incident to report.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that something like this has happened. In 2013 artist Adrian Doyle painted the entire Rutledge Lane, which is connected to Hosier Lane, in blue, in a project that was not only fueled by the company-funded street-at-as-advertisement phenomena, which is becoming more and more popular in Hosier Lane Have appeared in recent years, but in a project that actually supported City Of Melbourne.

The project was conceived as a “reissue” of the alley’s art culture to encourage new artists to fill the suddenly empty spaces, and even included painting on ground levels, including paving and cobblestones.

However, this latest act on Hosier Lane is much more scary and criminal. At least as far as Melbourne City officials are concerned, who, unlike the 2013 project, didn’t allow it.

