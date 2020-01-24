Officials ID 3 killed US firefighters in plane crash in Australia

January 24 (UPI) – Officials have identified three U.S. firefighters who died in the fight against escalating wildfires in Australia this week.

The three were on a C-130 Hercules air tanker that crashed in New South Wales. They were identified as Ian H. McBeth from Great Falls, Mont.; Paul Clyde Hudson from Buckeye, Arizona; and Rick DeMorgan Jr. from Navarre, Fla.

McBeth, 44, was a C-130 pilot who had served in the Wyoming and Montana Air National Guard. 42-year-old Hudson spent 20 years as a C-130 pilot in the Marine Corps, and 43-year-old DeMorgan was an Air Force veteran and C-130 flight engineer.

Officials said the tanker operated by Coulson Aviation was on a “fire bomb” mission with fire retardant material when it crashed Thursday. The authorities are not yet sure of the cause.

“We have an incredible job of fighting fires around the world and we are proud of that responsibility,” said Coulson in a statement. “Our hearts are with the family and friends of the crew and our Coulson family who are suffering from the loss of these three remarkable and respected crew members.”

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection had used the aircraft to help Australian crews fight numerous fires. The New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioned Coulson Aviation to provide the assistance.

Almost 200 U.S. firefighters are in Australia and support the fire department. By Friday, more than 70 fires were burning in the Australian countryside.

