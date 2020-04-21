Officials link Wisconsin Coronavirus cases to voting in person

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Officials have identified seven people who appear to have contracted the coronavirus through election-related activities on April 7 in Wisconsin, said Milwaukee’s health commissioner.

Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said six of these cases affect Milwaukee voters and one of those Milwaukee poll workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Officials expect to have additional information about the cases later in the week, including whether any of them were concentrated in the city’s five constituencies or if there were deaths, Kowalik said on Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Secretary Andrea Palm said Monday there was still no sign of growth in election cases as some feared. Palm said, however, that if there are cases, there may be no symptoms yet.

Tuesday marks the 14th day since the election, which is a period of time when health officials say symptoms usually appear.

Voters in Milwaukee stood in long lines, many for several hours, to vote. Many did not have protective equipment. And thousands of Wisconsin voters stayed in their homes, without risking their health and could not be counted because the requested absentee ballots never arrived.

Coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses or deaths. To date, 230 people have died in Wisconsin and almost 4,500 have been positive.