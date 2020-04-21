Officials linked 7 cases of Coronavirus in Wisconsin to in-person voting

(MILWAUKEE) – Officials have identified seven people who appear to have been infected with Coronavirus through the April 7 election events in Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Health Commissioner said.

Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said six of the cases include Milwaukee voters and one is a Milwaukee electorate, the Sentinel reported.

Officials are hoping to find out more about the case by the end of the week, including whether one of them is concentrated in the city’s five polling stations or the one that led to the death, Kowalik said Monday.

Wisconsin Secretary of Health Andrea Palm said Monday there are no signs of escalation while some are alarmed. Palm noted, however, that if there were any symptoms there were signs that they had not yet appeared.

Tuesday is the 14th day since the election, which is a time when health officials are saying signs are showing.

Voters entering the Milwaukee electorate had to wait long, long hours, to cast their ballots. Many do not have protective gear. And tens of thousands of Wisconsin voters stayed home, unwilling to risk their health and could not be counted on for an unprecedented vote count.

Coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially adults and people with health problems, it can cause severe illness or death. So far, 230 people have died in Wisconsin and nearly 4,500 have tested positive.

