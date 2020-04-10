Officials notice silver lining in India’s Covid-19 battle; preparation for dark clouds – news from india

India appears to be able to largely control the spread of coronavirus cases, but is still preparing for a worst-case scenario if worked out, a senior central government official said on Friday, while states closed strictly in 1,200 detention zones in 8 states and counting.

But the optimistic assessment did not prevent the government from taking steps, said an official who spoke on condition of anonymity to ensure that state governments had more than enough hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin (antibiotics), two drugs that could be used to treat coronavirus disease.

An official, part of an empowered committee headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gaub, who oversees drug procurement, Covid-19 testing accessories, masks and fans at a detailed level, told HT that drug shipments were sent as gifts only to SAARC, Mauritius and Seychelles after securing supplies for the land.

In some studies, hydroxychloroquine, when paired with azithromycin, has been shown to cleanse patients from the virus much faster than is commonly seen. These studies have stimulated global demand for drugs. India cleared exports from special economic zones to several countries this week, such as the US, Brazil and Israel. “We simply clear contracts based on the availability of surplus stock,” explained another government official familiar with the development.

The efficacy of two tablets, hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, against Covid-19 has not yet been demonstrated in the rigorous tests that are commonly conducted, but the two drugs are giving hope to the world and India.

These two drugs are prescribed only as prophylactic agents for medical staff in India.

According to the two-drug supply report, the Center received 100 percent of the azithromycin 500 mg tablets and allocated 80 percent of its total supply to the states and federal territories. The remaining 20 percent is reserved for central institutions and agencies.

In the case of hydroxychloroquine 200 mg, the government has more than enough supplies to meet anticipated needs by April 15, the official said.

But the Center makes sure that their states never run out. “We have ordered 11 times the amount expected to be prepared for any events,” the official said.

Of these, the government has already received 20 percent of the supplies and has sent most of this shipment to the states.

There are over 6,400 Covid-19 cases in India, according to the Union Ministry of Health. To date, the ministry has confirmed 199 deaths. Experts claim that one of the reasons for the low Indian positive Covid-19 figure could be the lower number of people tested compared to other countries.

Number of Covid-19 test centers – there was only one; Pune National Institute of Virology – When the disease reached India two months ago Since then, India has managed to create more than 180 testing facilities, including 65 in the private sector. In the last two months, more than 1.30 lakh people have been tested for coronavirus. This week, the government updated testing guidelines to cover “asymptomatic direct and high-risk confirmed case contacts” between day 5 and day 14 of contact with a coronavirus patient.

The Authorized Board has also issued orders for rapid testing of kits from China, although this test is not the last word on the certification. In addition, the European experience of these Chinese kits was not good either.

