Officials Reassure Americans of ‘Abundant’ Meat Supply in the US as Coronavirus, Factory Closure

Americans have become increasingly worried over the past two weeks about consumer access to meat and poultry when processing plants start closing in response to COVID-19 cases among employees.

But the North American Meat Institute (NAMI), which represents companies responsible for 90 percent of red meat production and 70 percent of turkey production in the US, said that concern was unnecessary.

“We cannot predict the time when America will run out of meat,” Sarah Little, vice president of communications at NAMI told Newsweek. “We have reserves in cold storage and we have the most abundant stock of livestock in the world – so much that we export meat.”

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there is no national food shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to the Food and Nutrition Services agency expanding the Additional Nutrition Assistance Program for participants in several countries, the department said it was assessing food supply chains for delays.

“We have a lot of food, thanks to our big farmers, and we are trying to ensure that it remains a case during this pandemic and for years after that,” Agriculture Minister Sonny Perdue said in a tweet Thursday.

Officials working in the meat industry say the United States has an “abundant” supply of meat and poultry despite the temporary closure of factories announced in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Robert Nickelsberg / Getty

Despite assurances from federal officials, concerns over the supply chain increased this week due to a surge in new coronavirus cases reported at meat processing plants across the country. A Smithfield Foods factory in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was closed on Sunday after hundreds of employees tested positive for the virus, and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said dozens of state cases were traced to the Tyson Foods factory in Columbus Junction.

Smithfield Foods is one of the best meat processing companies in the world, and the temporary closure of one of its largest factories in the US has an impact on local supply chains. The change triggered a shift in production when other nearby factories took some leeway, Little said.

“When this large factory is offline, there are other factories throughout the country that have not yet experienced coronavirus problems,” Little told Newsweek. “We have some plants that are not affected at all, and others have slowed production due to disease or because of social distance. Food is still made; it is only slower.”

The Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls has been in discussions with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to set a schedule for its return, according to a report by USA Today. According to Little, fluctuations in the schedule make it more difficult to predict how long delays in the affected area will last. Even so, “we think there is enough flexibility in the system where you might have fewer pieces available to you as a consumer, but you will be able to buy meat,” he said.

Food sources that usually go to restaurants and other food service industries are diverted after the pandemic began to spread in the US to accommodate increased demand in the local market.

“We have to adjust the supply chain to shift products from food service to retail,” Little said. “We will catch back there.”

Although the US meat processing industry has not seen a crisis that is raging in modern times, fires that damaged the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Holcomb, Kansas last year created a comparable situation at the regional level where other factories nearby increased production levels to make up for gaps in the factory Holcomb.

While federal officials expressed confidence in the supply chain’s ability to adapt as needed, NAMI prioritized employee protection as a way to prevent factories from having to close. “All our members do temperature checks,” Little said. “If they are sick or know someone who is sick, they also get a personal health check.”

Because of this and other preventive measures, officials continue to project the belief that the US is unlikely to face significant shortcomings.

“We have the most abundant food supply in the world,” Little said.