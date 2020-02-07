Offset declares his loyalty, loyalty and loyalty to Cardi B: “I got married and I don’t look back”

Atlanta rapper offset really, really, really loves his queen. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to remind fans that he was 100 percent here Cardi B,
Big facts: This week, Off went to Instagram to think about his undying love for his wife.
View this post on Instagram
WE HAVE MADE A FAMILY IF YOU THOUGHT WE MARRIED AND DID NOT LOOK BACK
Important details: Cardi recently shared a must-like attitude of himself and offs rocking, eye-catching gear.
View this post on Instagram
mom and dad
Wait, there’s more: In January 2020, both Cardi and Offset modeled some of the migos the new outfits of the members.
View this post on Instagram
SUPPORTING WOMAN
View this post on Instagram
THANKS @launderedworkscorp THANKS PFW For the first time at a fashion show
View this post on Instagram
RECAP PFWM OFFSET x FOUNDED WORKS COLLAB @chazajordan @omar_johnson @opusbrandstudios # 2020TunnelVision: @paulpogba
Before you go: A few days earlier, Cardi Offset congratulated on its fashion launch.
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations baby on your bomb donkey fashion clothing collaboration with @ Chazajordan. I’m so proud of you! From filming in two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The tail feels better when it comes from a hard working man. I love you
The Post Offset declares its loyalty, loyalty and loyalty to Cardi B: “I got married and don’t look back” first appeared.