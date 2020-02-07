Offset declares his loyalty, loyalty and loyalty to Cardi B: “I got married and I don’t look back”

Atlanta rapper offset really, really, really loves his queen. The hip-hop superstar went online this week to remind fans that he was 100 percent here Cardi B,

Big facts: This week, Off went to Instagram to think about his undying love for his wife.

View this post on Instagram

WE HAVE MADE A FAMILY IF YOU THOUGHT WE MARRIED AND DID NOT LOOK BACK

Posted by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on February 6, 2020 at 6:43 p.m. (PST)

Important details: Cardi recently shared a must-like attitude of himself and offs rocking, eye-catching gear.

View this post on Instagram

mom and dad

A post by Cardib (@iamcardib) on February 4, 2020 at 12:29 p.m. PST

Wait, there’s more: In January 2020, both Cardi and Offset modeled some of the migos the new outfits of the members.

View this post on Instagram

SUPPORTING WOMAN

Posted by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on January 18, 2020 at 8:30 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

THANKS @launderedworkscorp THANKS PFW For the first time at a fashion show

Posted by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on January 18, 2020 at 8:04 p.m. PST

View this post on Instagram

RECAP PFWM OFFSET x FOUNDED WORKS COLLAB @chazajordan @omar_johnson @opusbrandstudios # 2020TunnelVision: @paulpogba

A post shared by OFFSET (@offsetyrn) on January 18, 2020 at 6:19 am PST

Before you go: A few days earlier, Cardi Offset congratulated on its fashion launch.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations baby on your bomb donkey fashion clothing collaboration with @ Chazajordan. I’m so proud of you! From filming in two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The tail feels better when it comes from a hard working man. I love you

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on January 16, 2020 at 10:37 am PST

