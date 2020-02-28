[offset-flexes-his-acting-chops-w/-ncis-la-sneak-peek-as-deep-undercover-agent]

Atlanta rapper Offset is definitely receiving into the Hollywood spotlight. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a quick peek at his performing debut on well-known network show “NCIS LA.”

Huge Specifics: This 7 days, Offset went to his Instagram web site with footage of him on-established and explaining his determination powering becoming a member of the exhibit as a deep undercover agent.

Higher-Critical Particulars: A number of times back, Offset’s wife Cardi B shared footage of her hubby gifting her several Hermes bags for Valentine’s Working day 2020.

Wait around, There is Far more: Not long ago, Cardi lit up her IG site with a boo’d up shot of herself and Off.

In advance of You Go: In late January 2020, Cardi and Off flexed vogue targets alongside one another at a Grammy Awards celebration.