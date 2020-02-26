[offset-puts-some-regard-on-ric-flair’s-birthday:-“go-woooo-on-a-bi¥#%”]

As observed on SOHH.com – adhere to @sohh @sohhdotcom

Atlanta rapper Offset is a great deal additional than a lover of WWE legend Ric Aptitude. The hip-hop star has lit up his social media web pages with a salute to the iconic wrestler.

Huge Details: On Wednesday, Offset hit up his Instagram web site to shout-out Flair’s 71st birthday.

Substantial-Key Information: In March 2018, Offset released his unforgettable cameo-pushed “Ric Aptitude Drip” songs online video.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LPTlvQ1Zet0?feature=oembed" title="21 Savage, Offset, Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip (Official Music Video)" width="1200"></noscript>

