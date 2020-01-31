Oforiatta Ayim: the Ghanaian historian who changes the African narrative

Nana Oforiatta Ayim is a writer, filmmaker and art historian who changes the narrative about Africa.

She is interested in writing and rewriting stories about the African continent and the diaspora.

“I want to help build a bridge between our centuries-old perspective and our current perspective to cure the fragmentation caused by the colonial encounter …” she told Face2Face Africa.

Nana Ayim worked for the Eastern European Department of the United Nations Department for Political Affairs and examined and prepared political proposals, mainly on conflict situations, in Chechnya, Azerbaijan.

During her time at the United Nations, she quickly learned that politics are limited in making changes because of so many compromises and, to some extent, lack of accountability.

She has a master’s degree in African art history. She speaks some languages ​​and the more languages ​​she learned, the more she understood different types of people and different realities.

Credit: Nana Ofosuaa Oforiatta Ayim

“I spent my youth in youth council for a charity called Youth Ending Hunger. I joined when I was 13 and when I was 15, I and three other girls, Anna from Sweden and Elif from Turkey, were asked to host a conference in Turkey attended by hundreds of people, including the one at the time Turkish president and many other journalists, ”she said to Face2face Africa.

“I was scared, but I also believed so much that as a child we had the power to make real positive changes in the world. We spoke to politicians, we thought about political changes, we cycled from London to Moscow to raise awareness, ”added the Ghanaian.

As a writer, she said that the arts had changed her, taught her about the world, herself, and others, and now she plays a role in shaping Africa’s narrative, which is still largely portrayed as negative.

When she found that writing wasn’t enough, she made several films, a mix of fiction, travelogues, and documentaries that were shown in museums such as The New Museum, Tate Modern, and LACMA.

In November 2019, her first novel “The God Child” appeared for the first time in Bloomsbury Publishing.

Credit: Nana Ofosuaa Oforiatta Ayim

She is not only an author, but also speaks worldwide about cultural narratives and the establishment of institutions in countries such as Ghana, Senegal, Great Britain, the USA, Germany, Holland, Denmark, France and Brazil. She is inclined to speak at both Harvard and Yale later this year.

Her dream is that stories that are rooted in Africa reach and touch everyone in the world and expand the world for them. that African and Diasporic children will be reflected, recognized and lifted up everywhere; that communities from Africa and its diasporas are proud of themselves and their cultures every day; and that we take our place as equals.

Nana Ayim founded the ANO Institute for Art and Knowledge, through which she launched pioneering projects such as “The Mobile Museum” and “The Pan-African Cultural Encyclopaedia”. curates pioneering exhibitions such as Ghana’s first pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 2019.

ANO was derived from “Eno”, which means “grandmother”. Whenever Nana Ayim traveled to Kyebi, her hometown in Ghana, it was the old women who told her the stories and meanings of things.

Nana Ayim tried to dig deeper and deeper into these meanings and figure out how to understand the world before we were told to control that they were wrong and evil.

Credit: Nana Ofosuaa Oforiatta Ayim

She wanted to help build a bridge between centuries-old African perspectives and understandings and our current situation in order to heal the fragmentation caused by the colonial encounter, past, present and future culture from across the African continent.

In their opinion, culture can help you look beneath the surface of what is happening to the deeper causes. “How did we forget to know ourselves, to heal ourselves, to love ourselves? What systems did we use to create this unity and strengthen ourselves? We are from the oldest culture, the oldest civilization in the world, and we have so much wisdom in us. I think it’s time to articulate and share this as best we can. “

She has just been appointed to the Oxford University Advisory Board and has a leadership role in the $ 15 million OSF African Restitution Fund. This year she became a MOMA Curatorial Leadership Fellow.

Nana Ayim received the Art & Technology Award 2015 from LACMA in the USA. The following year she received the AIR Award, which “honors and recognizes exceptional African artists who are committed to provocative, innovative and socially committed work”. of the opening year 2018 Soros Arts Fellowship.

She is a Ghanaian with many hats. She was named one of the Apollo 40 under 40. She is one of 50 African pioneers from The Africa Report. a quartz africa innovator; and was a 2018 Global South Visiting Fellow at Oxford University.