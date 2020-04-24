Oh dear! The Best Moments of the Will & Grace Rise

Will & Grace say goodbye. One more time.

After the beloved and innovative NBC sitcom came to life in 2017, returning to the network’s comedy ranks to serve as a backdrop for three more seasons of a decade after it first aired, the series will once again launch with its second series on Thursday, 23 April. And that means our Thursday night will be a lot more fun without the antics of Will Truman, Grace Adler, Jack McFarland and Karen Walker.

“When NBC had the opportunity to reconnect with this incredible cast of actors and creatives, we jumped at the opportunity,” he said. George’s baby and Paul Telegdy, Co-Chairman of NBC Entertainment, in a statement last July when they announced the show would end after 11 seasons in total. “The impact and legacy of Will & Grace is immeasurable, both as a true game-transforming portrayal of the LGBTQ community and as one of the greatest comedies in television history. Thanks so much to (co-creator) Max (Mutchnik), David (Kohan), (director) Jimmy (Burrows) and their unparalleled cast because of their excellence in exceptional running. “

Before we say goodbye to Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally For the second time, let’s send them a look back at the best moments they each had to offer in this revival.

Best Will Moment: Schooling Grace’s Dad

In the episode of the second season of the revival – the 10th overall – McCormack had to flex his sophisticated drama muscles when Will let Grace’s father, Martin (Robert Klein) knows how painful it is for her to refuse blood transfusions in times of need because of ancient beliefs about gay men and their health. At a time when gay men were still forbidden to donate blood freely as the people of this country despite the many donations, the scene remains a strong reminder of the ongoing discrimination faced by the gay community.

Best Moment of Obesity: Vitameatavegamin

Messing proves that comparison with Lucille Ball for many years thanks to the combined power of physical comedy and hair color, it was no coincidence that, in an episode of season three dedicated to I Love Lucy, Grace returned to the classic commercial perfection of Vitameatavegamin’s iconic sitcom.

Best Jack’s Moment: The Numbing Cream Event

In this second season of the episode, Hayes proves once again how amazing he is with physical comedy when Jack crosses the line with a disgusting facial cream at a most inappropriate time. When bananas were added to the mix, we had one of the best songs ever performed in its 11 seasons.

Best Karen Moment: Rosario’s Funeral

At the beginning of last season, the writers made the difficult decision to kill Rosario’s beloved maid and surrounded by Rosario’s passing Shelley Morrison, then in a state of deterioration, chooses not to return. The resulting episode is a tour-de-force for Mullally, who has to compete again Driver MinnieLorraine, as seen in the hilarious clip below, captivates us with moments that are more emotional than the show she has ever allowed, either before or since. Not surprisingly, this is the episode that scored the eighth Emmy cast for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. (She lost to Mrs. Maisel the Great Alex Borstein.)

Best Returning Characters: Beverley Leslie

Although the revival has brought back many beloved guest stars in its three seasons – The aforementioned guide, Molly ShannonVal, and Charles C Stevenson Jr. because Smitty was a highlight – no one stole the show more than Beverley Leslie’s nebulous, small voice, played perfectly by Leslie Jordan. And while her third season of the season was exciting, we parted with her final appearance in the episode “We Love Lucy”, joining Mullally to recreate the iconic wine scene I Love Lucy. Both are really comedy gold.

Best New Characters: Estefan Gloria

The series welcomes the guest star with a bold three-season name on the air–For the sake of Lovato! Vanessa Bayer! Matt Bomer– but none of them fit into the four core and break us as much Brian Jordan Alvarez as Jack’s boyfriend named the flight attendant who changed to her husband, Estefan Gloria. Don’t trust us? Check out this second season episode where he is paired with Mullally. We put our case down.

The final Will & Grace series airs on Thursday, April 21 at 9pm, followed by a retrospective hosted by McCormack titled “A Will & Graceful Goodbye” at 9:30, exclusively on NBC.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.